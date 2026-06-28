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Sharmila Tagore lived with Tiger Pataudi before marriage; recalls threats over interfaith marriage: Bullets shall speak

Sharmila Tagore reflects on her marriage to cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, discussing challenges, public scrutiny of their interfaith union.

Jun 28, 2026 02:54 pm IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi were married for 43 years before Mansoor passed away in 2011. In a recent interaction, Sharmila spoke about their marriage and revealed how they lived together before tying the knot for the sake of convenience.

'We lived together before getting married'

Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi married in 1968.

Speaking to journalist Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story, Sharmila said, “We lived together before getting married because it was more convenient. Tiger would often go to the Cricket Club of India to shower because I was a terrible housekeeper. Nothing worked properly at home. I was a terrible housekeeper. I’ve learnt over the years. Now I’m very house-proud.”

Yash Chopra warned Sharmila

After living together for some time, Sharmila and Pataudi tied the knot, but not without facing public scrutiny. Their interfaith marriage invited a lot of negative press and judgement. Speaking about the same, Sharmila shared that even filmmaker Yash Chopra had expressed concern. "We didn't really feel it because I was working and Tiger was playing cricket. But my parents and Tiger's mother felt the pressure because there was so much being said. The media wasn't giving our marriage more than 15 months. They predicted it would be a disaster. Yash Chopra told me, 'These Nawabs are very doubtful people, so you have to be very careful.' He was a good friend and genuinely concerned."

 
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