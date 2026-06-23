Inside Sara Ali Khan's London vacation with grandmother Sharmila Tagore and mom Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan recently went viral for her appearance at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival in London, which she attended as a brand ambassador for the luxury watchmaker Longines, alongside Henry Cavill. Sara Ali Khan shares photographs from her London holiday with Amrita Singh and Sharmila Tagore. (@saraalikhan95/Instagram)

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It now seems that she’s making the most of her time in the UK, enjoying a holiday with her mother, Amrita Singh, and her grandmother, Sharmila Tagore. The 30-year-old actor took to Instagram on June 23 and shared a carousel of images that offered a sneak peek into her vacation.

Alongside Amrita Singh and Sharmila Tagore, Sara was also accompanied by two of her friends as she travelled in and around London.