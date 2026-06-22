Sara Ali Khan brings ‘OG legends’ Sharmila Tagore and Amrita Singh together in a rare pic, calls them ‘best actors’

On Monday, Sara took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of a special family outing. The actor posted two selfies from the auditorium, combining them into a single collage. In one picture, she was seen smiling for the camera alongside her grandmother, Sharmila, while in the other, she posed for a selfie with her mother, Amrita. Along with the photos, she penned a heartfelt note expressing her admiration for them.

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan 's latest Instagram post is all about family and admiration. The actor shared pictures from a theatre visit with her mother, Amrita Singh , and grandmother, Sharmila Tagore , affectionately referring to the duo as her "OG legends" in a sweet note.

She wrote, "Theatre time with my OG legends ❤️🎭🎭 Play toh accha tha but best actors toh mere bagal mein hi hai (The play was good, but the best actors are sitting right next to me) 💁🏻‍♀️😅🧿."

Amrita Singh was previously married to Sharmila Tagore's son, actor Saif Ali Khan. The two married in October 1991 after a brief courtship, despite a 12-year age gap. At the time, Saif was just beginning his career in the film industry, while Amrita was already an established star. During their marriage, the couple welcomed two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

After 13 years of marriage, Saif and Amrita separated in 2004. While both largely kept details of their split private, Saif later spoke about the challenges they faced and the emotional impact of the separation. Despite their divorce, they continued to co-parent their children.

Over the years, Sara and Ibrahim have often spoken about the love and support they received from both parents. Saif later married Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2012, while Amrita remained focused on raising her children and pursuing her acting career.

About Sara Ali Khan's recent and upcoming work Sara was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The film, which also starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh, received mixed reviews upon release and collected ₹67.93 crore worldwide at the box office.

She will next be seen in Udta Teer. The spy comedy is directed by Akash A Kaushik and backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, marking the production houses' fourth collaboration after Kill, Gyaarah Gyaarah and The Lunchbox. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role and is scheduled to release in cinemas on 11 September 2026.