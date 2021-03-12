Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sharmila Tagore reads a book to granddaughter Inaaya, Soha Ali Khan shares cute pic. See here
Sharmila Tagore reads a book to granddaughter Inaaya, Soha Ali Khan shares cute pic. See here

Soha Ali Khan has shared a picture of Sharmila Tagore reading a book to her granddaughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The mother-daughter duo is in Pataudi.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 03:55 PM IST
Sharmila Tagore is enjoying a lovely time with her granddaughter Inaaya.

Soha Ali Khan is in Pataudi with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. On Friday, she shared a cute picture of Inaaya with her grandmother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore.

The photo shows Sharmila sitting on a couch, wearing a mask and reading a book to Inaaya. The little one is seen with her arms behind her back, wearing her hair in cute pigtails, intently listening to her grandma. Soha captioned the post 'Story Time'.

Sharmila Tagore wth Inaaya.

Soha has been in Pataudi, her ancestral home where Sharmila lives, since the last week of February. Soha had earlier shared a picture of Sharmila and Inaaya enjoying a moment of peace in each other's company after a long time. "Reunited," she had captioned her post.

Soha's husband, Kunal Kemmu is still in Mumbai for work. On Thursday, he shared photos from the Maha Shivratri celebrations at home with his parents and sister.

Sharmila and her three children -- Soha, Saif Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan -- had not been able to meet her for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. While she is in Pataudi, her three kids live in Mumbai.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut weighs in on Meghan Markle-Prince Harry interview, says 'saas, bahu, sajish' never interests her

Sharmila has also not been able to visit Saif and his wife Kareena Kapoor, after they welcomed their second child, a baby boy, in February. In April last year, Saif had spoken about his concern for his mother. "I do worry about my mother, but she is suddenly sounding extremely wise, saying she has had a full life and has no regrets. It’s scary, listening to such stuff,” he had said in an interview with Mumbai Mirror.

Soha has not been seen in a movie for a while now. Her last release was 2018's Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Kunal was last seen in Lootcase.

