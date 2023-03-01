Sharmila Tagore says people would pinch baby Saif's cheeks, ask ‘actor banoge ya cricketer’. He gave a different reply

Sharmila Tagore has seen not just her children but even her grandkids now get attention from media and public in general for being the kids of actors and celebrities. While the attention that he son Saif got as a baby was ‘annoying’ for him, it has exploded into something even more massive for his kids Taimur and Jeh. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan has hilarious response to Sharmila Tagore calling him a spontaneous child: 'I was a mistake?')

Saif Ali Khan's sons with Kareena Kapoor get a lot of attention from paparazzi and fans. But Sharmila knows that it is yet to be seen how that affects them in the long run. In a new interview, she spoke about what Saif had to deal with as a kid and how it is different from Taimur and Jeh's situation.

Speaking with Goodtimes, Sharmila said, “Yes of course. I mean I even then, people would pinch Saif's cheeks and ask 'bade hoke kya banoge beta? Cricketer banoge ya actor banoge (What will you be when you grow up? Cricketer or actor)?' He would say hockey star. He used to get really annoyed. But this is different. But I have learnt from Sara (Ali Khan, granddaughter) that you need to accept and not fight it because that's the reality. It's ok."

“They will take it in their stride. But they feel the tension of the media, they feel very important and special. And how that will pan out we don't know. It's not their achievement, it's their parents'. So who knows,” she added.

Sharmila married cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in 1968. They had three kids together – son Saif Ali Khan and daughters Saba and Soha Ali Khan. Saif was first married to Amrita Singh with whom he had daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan. He then married Kareena Kapoor and had sons Taimur and Jehangir with her. Soha Ali Khan married Kunal Kemmu and has daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu with her. Saba is unmarried.

Sharmila will soon be seen in Gulmohar with Manoj Bajpayee. The film will release on Disney+ Hotstar and marks Sharmila's OTT debut. She plays Manoj's mother in the family drama that also stars Simran and Suraj Sharma.

