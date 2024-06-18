Sharmin Segal addresses ‘bullying’ Sanjeeda Shaikh allegations: ‘Interviews were taken out of context’

Sharmin Segal's performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi received a mixed response. The actor faced criticism for her portrayal in the series, particularly for her 'outsider' comment about co-star Sanjeeda Shaikh. In an interview with Times Now, Sharmin responded to the viral clip and said that some of her interviews have been taken 'out of context.' (Also read: Meena Kumari's stepson responds to Sharmin Segal' statement on Pakeezah) Sharmin Segal reacted to her viral interview video with Heeramandi co-star Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Sharmin Segal on her viral clip with Sanjeeda Sheikh

When asked if she thinks that the ‘insider-outsider’ narrative was deliberately created over her interviews with Aditi Rao Hydari and Sanjeeda, Sharmin opined, “Again this is something I don't know. What I do know is that my interviews were being taken out of context and some of my co-stars have spoken graciously as to how these interviews were taken out of context. I share a very cordial equation with both Aditi and Sanjeeda. I wish that people would not use 10 second out of context clips to define the relationship I share with them.”

Sharmin Segal's acting journey

Sharmin played the character of Alamzeb, Manisha Koirala aka Mallikajaan's younger daughter in Heeramandi. Some social media users criticized her for appearing 'expressionless', which led her to disable comments on her Instagram. Sharmin is Sanjay's niece and made her acting debut with Malaal opposite Meezaan Jafri. Previously, she worked as an assistant director on the films Mary Kom, starring Priyanka Chopra, and Bajirao Mastani, featuring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka.

About Heeramandi

Heeramandi is a series based on the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore (present-day Pakistan) during the pre-partition era. The story depicts the power struggles among courtesans, Nawabs, and British officers against the backdrop of the Indian independence revolution. The series features Sharmin, Manisha, Aditi, and Sanjeeda, as well as Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Pranitha Subhash, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Jason Shah, Fardeen Khan, Farida Jalal, and others in pivotal roles. Recently, the series has been renewed for a second season.

Heeramandi is available for streaming on Netflix.