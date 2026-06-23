Sharvari admits crying after reading messages for Main Vaapas Aaunga: ‘My heart is very full’

Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga may have opened to a slow start at the box office after its June 12 release, but glowing word of mouth has steadily turned the tide in its favour. As audiences continue to shower the film with love, actor Sharvari has admitted that the overwhelming response has left her emotional.Sharing her reaction, the actor revealed that she has found herself in tears while reading the messages and appreciation coming her way for the film.

Sharvari gets emotional

Main Vaapas Aaunga was released in theatres on June 12.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Monday, Sharvari took to Instagram to share screenshots of news articles, social media posts, and messages of appreciation she has been receiving, along with the growing praise for Main Vaapas Aaunga. Accompanying the post, the actor penned a heartfelt note expressing her gratitude for the overwhelming love and support.

“I don’t know if there’s a greater feeling than seeing something you poured your heart into find a place in other people’s hearts. The messages, the videos, the tears, the conversations, the love… I’ve been reading and watching all of it, often with tears in my own eyes,” Sharvari wrote.

The actor continued, “Every actor dreams of being a part of a story that stays with people long after they leave the theatre. Seeing so many of you connect with Main Vaapas Aaunga the way you have has been incredibly humbling.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Thank you for showing up. Thank you for feeling every emotion with us. Thank you for carrying this film forward with your love. My heart is very, very full ♥️ P.S. The polaroid in the last slide,” said Sharvari, who will soon be seen alongside Alia Bhatt in spy thriller Alpha. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Thank you for showing up. Thank you for feeling every emotion with us. Thank you for carrying this film forward with your love. My heart is very, very full ♥️ P.S. The polaroid in the last slide,” said Sharvari, who will soon be seen alongside Alia Bhatt in spy thriller Alpha. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Her post received an outpouring of appreciation and motivational messages from friends, colleagues, and fans, many of whom applauded her dedication and wished her the best.

Her Main Vaapas Aaunga co-star Vedang Raina wrote, “You deserve all of this Jiya." Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana commented, “Yay." Vidya Malavade wrote, “Flawlesss You were the heartbeat of the film."

One social media user shared, “Jiya has my whole heart”, with another mentioning, “What a performance ma’am wow wow just wow." One wrote, “you made it authentic."

About the film

Set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina. It explores themes of love, loss, memory, migration and belonging, drawing inspiration from real-life accounts of people affected by the 1947 Partition.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The film centers on a 95-year-old man who suffers a sudden stroke while frantically attempting to travel to Pakistan. As the elderly man drifts between consciousness and fragmented memories, his grandson steps in to piece together scattered recollections of a life lived before the Partition. Through this intergenerational journey, the grandson faces the painful reality of a dying man unable to find closure in his final days. Hindustan Times' review for the film reads: “There's a certain skill to Imtiaz's filmmaking. When skill is honed to this degree, it begins to resemble magic, and that's precisely what one feels while watching his work.”

It was released in theatres on June 12. The film took a slow start, collecting ₹1.15 crore on its opening day. It registered a jump of over 130% on its second Friday, and has been holding steady at the box office since then.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON