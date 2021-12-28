Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sharvari Wagh describes Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding as ‘pure, beautiful and intimate’

Sharvari Wagh, who was among the few guests from the film industry at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding, described it as ‘beautiful’.
Sharvari Wagh attended Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s intimate wedding in Rajasthan.
Published on Dec 28, 2021 03:19 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Sharvari Wagh, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with Sunny Kaushal, was one of the few from Bollywood to feature on the guest list of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding. The couple tied the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9.

Others from the film industry at Katrina and Vicky’s wedding included Kabir Khan-Mini Mathur, Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia and Malavika Mohanan. It was a close-knit affair with only family members and a few close friends in attendance.

In an interview with Filmfare, Sharvari opened up about attending Katrina and Vicky’s wedding. “It was beautiful, you know, just like the pictures they have posted. It was really pure, beautiful and intimate. There are no words to actually describe their wedding!” she said.

Sharvari featured in a picture from Katrina’s mehendi ceremony, also featuring two of the latter’s sisters. Katrina’s brother Sebastien Laurent Michel shared the photo and gave a special shout-out to ‘pretty cool’ Sharvari.

“I really do have the most beautiful family in the world, even more inside than out. Whatever I did in a past life I am certainly blessed in this one. Oh and @sharvari is pretty cool too,” he wrote.

Katrina and Vicky, who were in a hush-hush relationship since 2019, got married earlier this month. Sharing the first photos of the wedding, they wrote in identical Instagram posts, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

Katrina paid homage to Vicky’s Punjabi roots with her bridal attire - her wedding veil was custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold. She also spoke ‘only Punjabi’ at the wedding, Vicky's cousin Dr Upasana Vohra revealed in an Instagram post.

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

katrina kaif vicky kaushal
