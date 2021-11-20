Sharvari Wagh reveals she gatecrashed Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali party once: ‘At that time, nobody knew me’

Sharvari Wagh, who just made her Bollywood debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2, made a candid confession in a recent interview. She revealed that she once gatecrashed a Diwali party hosted by Sonam Kapoor.

“Maine Sonam Kapoor ki Diwali party crash ki hai (I gatecrashed Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali party). I had a few friends who were going, I tagged along but I clearly tagged along very fast because they have a list. And at that time, nobody knew me, so I very easily crashed it,” she told Bollywood Bubble.

When Sharvari’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi was asked if he too has gatecrashed a party, he said that he has gone to local parties without an invitation and danced. “Sonam Kapoor... utni himmat nahi hui hai (I haven’t had the courage to gatecrash a party as big as Sonam Kapoor’s),” he added.

While Sharvari has previously starred in the Amazon Prime Video series The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye, Bunty Aur Babli 2 marks her big-screen debut. Earlier, in a statement, she called it a ‘dream’ project and said that she was ‘extremely fortunate’.

“You don’t often get projects in which you play so many roles. I was determined to perform each one of them convincingly because the audience needs to be invested in the disguise so that they enjoy the con thoroughly. I had the best time getting into these looks/avatars like a complete shifter and just putting my best foot forward,” she said.

In Bunty Aur Babli 2, Siddhant and Sharvari pull off con jobs as ‘Bunty’ and ‘Babli’. This forces the original Bunty and Babli, played by Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, to come out of their life of retirement. What ensues is a game of each couple trying to outsmart the other.

Directed by Varun V Sharma, Bunty Aur Babli 2 released in theatres on November 19. The film has received largely negative reviews.

