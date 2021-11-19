Sharvari Wagh says she played KBC with 11-year-old brother at home, Amitabh Bachchan jokes about ‘pet pe laat’. Watch

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 host Amitabh Bachchan will welcome Bunty Aur Babli 2 stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh on the hot seat in the upcoming Shaandaar Shukravaar episode of the show. A new promo shared on Instagram by Sony Entertainment Television showed Amitabh asking Siddhant and Sharvari about their preparations.

Sharvari said that she has a younger brother who has a Kaun Banega Crorepati board game. “Uske saath mein 5-6 baar khel liya hai game. Usme exactly yehi format hai, bas aapki bhumika mera 11 saal ka bhai nibha raha tha (I played a few times with him. The game has the same format, just that my 11-year-old brother was in your place),” she said.

Amitabh joked about his job being in danger. “Yeh hi hum baat jaanna chah rahe the ki humare pet pe kaun laat maar raha hai (I wanted to know who is the one getting ready to take over my job),” he quipped, leaving her in splits.

Siddhant, meanwhile, said that he has been preparing for KBC since he was around 11-12 years old. He revealed that his parents used to call the hotline in hopes of qualifying for the show. He said that before coming on KBC 13, all the old books came out, and also shared what his parents told him: “Beta, padh ke jao, wahaan naak mat katwa dena (Son, please study well, make sure we don’t lose face).”

Later, Siddhant rapped and called Amitabh ‘rishte mein sabke baap (the boss man)’. He also danced with Sharvari.

Bunty Aur Babli 2, directed by Varun V Sharma, also stars Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji. Siddhant and Sharvari play a copycat con couple which forces the original Bunty and Babli (Saif and Rani) to come out of retirement.