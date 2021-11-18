KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan stumped by teenager’s question about his Land Rover, reveals ‘inside story’. Watch

Amitabh Bachchan welcomed student Manas Anil Gaikwad from Lucknow on the hot seat in a new promo for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The teenager asked him a question about his Land Rover.

Manas asked if Amitabh drives his Land Rover himself or lets his chauffeur drive it. The KBC 13 host appeared to be stumped by the question for a few seconds before he answered it.

Amitabh said that his chauffeur drives him to the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 but he himself also drives when they go out sometimes. “Actually, kya ho gaya hai bhaisaab, samay bohot lagta hai aane mein. Aur agar raaste mein bheed bhaad ho toh kai baar bagal wala kuch baat karega, photo lega, woh dekh lete hai (It takes a lot of time for me to commute. And if there is traffic, I might get noticed, the person next to me will want to talk or take a picture),” he said.

Amitabh added that people notice him anyway and that he has no problem with it because ‘chalo koi toh pehchaan raha hai humko (At least someone is recognising me)’. He then went on to tell Manas an ‘andruni baat (inside story)’.

“Kyunki ek ghanta lagta hai ghar se yahaan aane mein, uss ek ghante mein jitna kaam hota hai, kisko kya uttar dena hai, kisko hello bolna hai, kisko bye bolna hai, woh ek ghante mein poora kaam nikal jaata hai, isliye driver ko chalane dete hai. Varna hum toh chalane ke liye taiyaar hai (Because it takes an hour for me to reach the KBC 13 sets, I use that time to reply to my messages. That is why I let my chauffeur drive, otherwise I am ready),” he said.

This week is the ‘students’ special’ week on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The contestants will win ‘points’, which can be utilised when they turn 18.