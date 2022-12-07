Shashank Arora has a frank reply as fan asks why he is seen so less on screen: 'I don’t get work'

Actor Shashank Arora, who has worked in a number of Hindi films and web series, recently conducted an AMA (ask me anything) session with fans on Twitter. A constant question on the lips of many of the actor’s fans in the session was why is Shashank seen so less on screen these days, to which the actor replied he does not ‘get work’. Also read: Swara Bhasker says she is 'clearly not getting enough work' despite being part of '6-7 blockbusters'

Shashank was most recently seen in the Sony Liv series Tanaav alongside Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan, and Rajat Kapoor. On the show, an adaptation of Israeli series Fauda, he played a Kashmiri militant. In the past, he has worked on shows like Made in Heaven and The Great Indian Murder. He is perhaps best known for his role in the 2014 film Titli, where he played the lead.

On Wednesday morning, he posted a tweet asking fans to send questions his way. When one of his fans wrote back, “Why the heck do we not see you in more and more movies ???? You are a charm on the screen and you are such a flawless actor but I just want to see you in much more shows/movies,” Shashank shared the tweet and responded, “Because I don’t get work. Thank you for your kind love.”

Another fan echoed the question in a separate tweet. “You are such a fine actor, but we hardly see you in movies/series. Why,” read the tweet. Replying in Hindi, Shashank wrote, “Kaam jitna milta hai utna karta hoon bhai (Whatever work I get, I do).”

Apart from his breakthrough role in Titli, Shashank has played small roles in films like Rock On 2, Lipstick Under My Burkha, and Manto among others. The 2019 Salman Khan-starrer Bharat was his last outing on the big screen. He has, however, appeared in three web series since then, with Tanaav being his biggest role till date.

