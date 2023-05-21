Shashi Kapoor, Soumitra Chatterjee seen together in pic from Berlin Film Festival 1965; fans say they look aristocratic

Actors Shashi Kapoor, Felicity Kendal, Madhur Jaffrey and Soumitra Chatterjee featured together in an old photo from Berlin International Film Festival. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, actor Soni Razdan reacted to a post, shared by a fan account. In the photo, the actors walked the red carpet of the film festival held in 1965. (Also Read | When Shashi Kapoor revealed his mom 'tried her best to get rid of' him) Shashi Kapoor, Felicity Kendal, Madhur Jaffrey, and Soumitra Chatterjee at the Berlin film festival.

For the event, Shashi wore a brown kurta, white pyjamas and black shoes. Soumitra Chatterjee opted for a white jacket, black pants and matching shoes. Felicity wore a purple outfit and gloves while Madhur draped a green saree and matching blouse. Felicity was Shashi's sister-in-law.

The picture was shared with the caption, "That was red-carpet grace at its best. Shashi Kapoor, Felicity Kendal, Madhur Jaffrey, Soumitra Chatterjee in 1965 walking the #redcarpet at the Berlin Intl. Film Festival. Ray’s Charulata won Best Director award, Madhur Jaffrey, Best Actress for James Ivory’s Shakespeare Wallah." Responding to the photo, Soni wrote, "Wow look at them!"

A fan reacted to the post and said, "Everyone of them looked so aristocratically Indian." Another person wrote, "Two Feludas in one frame. And two of the best to have played the iconic part." "All the members of the RK clan are handsome, have immense grace & look very dignified. Shashi had an extra charm of his own," read a comment.

"Now here’s what I call 'The Classy'," said a Twitter user. "Lovely pic!" commented another fan. "Soumitrada's swag...." said a person. "Absolute grace and dignity. A stark contrast to today's actors," said another fan.

Shashi began his career as a child actor in his brother Raj Kapoor's directorial Aag (1948). He had his first role as an adult in Yash Chopra's political drama Dharmputra (1961). He went on to feature in many films including Jab Jab Phool Khile (1965), Sharmeelee (1971), Deewar (1975), Kabhie Kabhie (1976), and Trishul (1978) among many others.

Soumitra made his debut with Apur Sansar (1959). He also worked in Abhijan(1962), Charulata (1964), Kapurush (1965), Aranyer Din Ratri (1969), Ashani Sanket (1973), Sonar Kella (1974) Joi Baba Felunath (1978), Hirak Rajar Deshe (1980), Ghare Baire (1984), Shakha Proshakha (1990) and Ganashatru (Enemy of the People, 1989).

