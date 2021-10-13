Shatrughan Sinha on Aryan Khan’s arrest: ‘Shah Rukh Khan is definitely the reason why he is being targeted’

Shatrughan Sinha has come forward in support of Shah Rukh Khan, and criticised the way Aryan Khan is being “used” in the cruise ship case.

Shatrughan Sinha has said that Aryan is being targeted because he is Shah Rukh Khan’s son. “We cannot say that it’s his religion that has come in the way, but some people have begun using that subject now, which is not right at all. Whoever is an Indian is the son of India and all are equal under our constitution. Shah Rukh is definitely the reason why the boy is being targeted. There are other names like Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant, but nobody is talking about them,” he told a leading daily. He added that earlier, Deepika Padukone was in focus in a similar case, though other names were also involved.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further called the film industry a ‘bunch of scared folks’.

Asked about the silence of people in the industry in the matter, Shatrughan Sinha had told Hindustan Times in an interview last week, “Will the government tackle the repercussions if a person from Bollywood says something? In such cases, our people have to bear the brunt. There have been protests outside their houses. So, they say let's not do it. When you talk about casting couch or drugs, you judge any industry by majority.”

He added, "Have you heard anything of this sort about the late Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Dev Anand or me? There are certain incidents and these are all accusations, nothing has been proved yet. So, this is important to understand. Out of many good things, there is just one single flaw in the film industry. It is not united; it does not have a platform of its own. There should be an attitude of gratitude but at times selfish attitudes can be seen here."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Akhil Katyal's poem on Shah Rukh goes viral; Neeraj Ghaywan, Swara Bhasker react

A Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa on October 2 night. Eight persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal were arrested. The hearing for Aryan's bail plea is scheduled to be held on Wednesday.