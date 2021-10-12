Akhil Katyal's poem on Shah Rukh Khan goes viral; Neeraj Ghaywan, Swara Bhasker, Kanika Dhillon react

Akhil Katyal's poem in praise of Shah Rukh Khan and the diverse characters he has played over the years is a hit among his friends, colleagues and fans. Everyone from Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan, screenwriter Kanika Dhillon to actor Swara Bhasker have praised the poem on Twitter.

The poem read, “Wo kabhi Rahul hai, kabhi Raj Kabhi Charlie toh kabhi Max Surinder bhi wo, Harry bhi wo Devdas bhi our Veer bhi Ram, Mohan, Kabir bhi Wo Amar hai, Samar hai Rizwan, Raees, Jehangir bhi. Shayad isliye kuch logon ke halak mein fasta hai, Ki ek Shahrukh mein pura Hindustan basta hai (He is sometimes Rahul, sometimes Charlie, sometimes Max; he is also Surinder, Harry, Devdas, Veer, Ram, Mohan and Kabir. He is Amar, Rizwan as well as Raees and Jehangir. Maybe that's why he bothers some people; all of Hindustan resides within him)." Akhil Katyal's poem on Shah Rukh Khan.

Neeraj Ghaywan wrote the lyrics of the Dil Se title song while praising Akhil's poem. The lyrics went, “Bandhan Hai Rishton Mein, Kaaton Ki Taarein Hain, Patthar Ke Darwaaze Deewaarein, Belein Phir Bhi Ugti Hain, Aur Guchchhe Bhi Khilte Hain, Aur Chalte Hain Afsaane, Kirdaar Bhi Milte Hain, Vo Rishtey Dil Dil Dil Thay. Love you @iamsrk! Dil se.”

Screenwriter Kanika Dhillon commented, “Yassss …how beautifully n aptly put… ek Shahrukh mein poora Hindustan basta hai! @iamsrk.” Swara dropped a heart and sparkles emoji in reaction to the poem on Twitter.

Several film industry personalities have extended their support for Shah Rukh, whose son Aryan was arrested for his alleged connection to a drug-related case last week. Aryan is yet to get bail in the case and his next court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday. He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai.

Many including Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Gupta have offered support to SRK and his family on social platforms. Salman Khan was among the first ones to visit Mannat after the arrest of Aryan. Soon after, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and others also paid a visit to support Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh.