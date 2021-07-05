Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shatrughan Sinha says mother-in-law originally rejected his marriage proposal for Poonam Sinha due to his complexion

Shatrughan Sinha, during an appearance on Indian Idol 12, talked about how his late mother-in-law originally rejected his marriage proposal for Poonam Sinha.
Shatrughan Sinha with Poonam Sinha on Indian Idol 12.

Shatrughan Sinha said that when he initially sent a marriage proposal for his wife, Poonam Sinha, it was rejected by her mother on the basis of his complexion. Shatrughan and Poonam got married in 1980 and have three children - Sonakshi Sinha, Luv Sinha and Kush Sinha.

During a recent appearance on Indian Idol 12 with Poonam Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha got a compliment from a contestant, who called him handsome. He joked that his wife would disagree.

According to a report in Zoom, Shatrughan revealed how Poonam’s mother initially deemed him unfit for her daughter. “Main apni shaadi ke liye proposal bheja tha. Toh meri late and great mother-in-law ne, unhone mujhe nakaar kar di tha, ek dum reject kar diya tha (I sent a marriage proposal but my late and great mother-in-law completely rejected me,” he said.

“Wo kehte the ki main apni beti se shaadi karau, ki meri beti itni gori-chiti sundar hai. Tumhara bhai itna kaaliya hai… Inn dono ko khada karke coloured photograph bhi kheechege toh black and white ka effect aayega. Ye kehke reject kar diya tha (She would say that her daughter is so fair and beautiful but I am so dark, and if we posed together for a photograph, it would look black-and-white),” he added.

In 2019, on The Kapil Sharma Show, Shatrughan talked about how his elder brother Ram Sinha and director NN Sippy went to Poonam’s house with the marriage proposal. However, Poonam’s mother not only turned it down but was also angry at the two for coming with a proposal.

After marrying Shatrughan, Poonam largely stayed away from films. She was last seen on the big screen in Jodhaa Akbar, in which she played the mother of Hrithik Roshan’s character. Shatrughan, meanwhile, has shifted his focus to politics in recent years. He is a member of the Indian National Congress.

