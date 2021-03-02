Shaza Morani, Priyaank Sharma's Hindu wedding postponed with just days to go

The Hindu wedding ceremony of Shaza Morani and Priyaank Sharma has been postponed due to the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, because of which a limit has been set for the number of guests allowed at public functions.

The couple are legally married, after having done a court marriage last month, and are currently hosting pre-wedding festivities in the Maldives.

According to The Times of India, Shaza's uncle Mohammed Morani confirmed the development and said, "We respect the law and will not put anybody to risk."

The report also quoted a source as saying that the Hindu wedding ceremony was scheduled for March 5, immediately after the guests returned from the Maldives, "But that's not happening for now as there has been a resurgence of COVID cases in Maharashtra and the rules have brought the otherwise permissible limit of 250 individuals to 50 again." The source added, "In view of this, the Sharmas and Moranis will have the Hindu wedding done soon but at a later date. The Maldives festivities were a pre-wedding celebration to the Hindu wedding which was meant to follow four days from now."

Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are among the many Bollywood celebrities who are currently in the Maldives. Priyaank is the son of actor Padmini Kolhapure, Shaza is the daughter of film producer Karim Morani.

After the court marriage, the families threw a party that was attended by Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Poonam Dhillon, Bhagyashree, Juhi Chawla, Nikhil Dwivedi, Rajkumar Santoshi, and others.