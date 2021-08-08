Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shefali Shah excited to start shooting for Doctor G, adds she is 'nervous as hell', see pics

Doctor G, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, is a medical campus drama.
ANI |
UPDATED ON AUG 08, 2021 09:06 PM IST
Doctor G is being directed by Anurag Kashyap's sister, Anubhuti.

After wrapping up her shoot for Darlings, actor Shefali Shah is now all set to start shooting for her next film, Doctor G. On Sunday, Shefali took to Instagram and shared a string of images of her waiting for her flight at Mumbai's airport.

In one of the pictures, she can be seen reading the script of Doctor G. "New project. New journey. New shoes to fill. Doctor G here we come," she captioned the post.

Shefali Shah shared a picture as Instagram Stories.

Doctor G, which features Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, is based on a campus of a medical institute. While Ayushmann will be playing the role of Dr Uday Gupta, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen as Dr Fatima, a medical student who plays Ayushmann's senior in the film.

Also read: When Hema Malini admitted her family opposed marriage with Dharmendra: 'I called him and said...'

Anubhuti, who is director Anurag Kashyap's sister, will be making her debut as a feature film director with the upcoming project. She has in the past directed the dark comedy mini-series Afsos and the critically-acclaimed short film Moi Marjaani.

The team is currently shooting for the film in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

