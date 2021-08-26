Shefali Shah: My family used to say, ‘you’re not even seen’ as my projects would come once in a year

Actor Shefali Shah has always taken the unconventional route and does not mind being picky about her projects. “I have always been extremely choosy. It is always about the role, the project, the director and that’s about it. That is what pushes me to accept a role,” she says.

Explaining why she is okay not doing too many projects, she continues, “When I get offered a film, TV show or short, it has to touch me, reach to my gut. If it does, I will definitely do it. Unpredictability is a way of life, and it has been accentuated with the Covid pandemic. That is not going to make me change the reason for making my choices.”

Till date, the actor has done only around 15 films, despite receiving acclaim for her performances in films such as Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) and Once Again (2018). And 2021 look set to change the tempo.

This year, she ahs a lineup which includes big projects such as Darlings with Alia bhatt, Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana, web shows Human and the second season of Delhi Crime.

But then doing so many projects together could also lead to too much exposure to the audiences. The 49-year-old laughs at this and goes on to explain why she thinks that cannot be the case with her.

“The thing is, my family used to always feel, ‘Forget overexposed, you are not even seen’. Whatever I did used to come once in a year or two. That is the kind of work I want to do, something that really excites me, makes me want to go to work. Till now, I have not really contemplated my career, I go very instinctively. If it excites me enough, consumes me I will go and do it,” she ends.