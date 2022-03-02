Shefali Shah recalls her in-laws questioning her about busy shooting schedule; 'Why is that never asked of your son'

Shefali Shah recently revealed that she is often picked on by her family and told to calm down as she is very passionate, which comes across even when she is having a conversation. She added that there have also been times when she doesn't agree with the things said by her in-laws, but she doesn't let that bother her as she understands they are from a different generation. Also Read: Shefali Shah reveals why she played Akshay Kumar's mother in Waqt in her 20s

Shefali recalled a few incidents of casual sexism in her own household that left her baffled, including one occasion where her tough shooting schedule was questioned by her in-laws. The actor noted that such questions are never asked of her husband, director Vipul Amrutlal Shah, when he is busy filming.

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla for the Woman Up series, Shefali said, "I'm not blaming anyone, they say stuff, and I'm just like 'okay.' Like I remember when Vipul goes to shoot, obviously nobody questions. But when I am shooting continuously, it's like (in-laws asking) 'again you have to go to shoot today?' I'm like 'are you serious, did I just get asked that question?' Or you know (they say something) like 'you are shooting for so many hours.' (I'm like) 'that's how you work, how come that question is never asked of your son. But it doesn't bother me."

Shefali recalled another anecdote where her mother-in-law expressed discomfort with the idea that her son Vipul, a well-known film director, was doing dishes at his home. The actor said that she had become an expert at house chores during lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic, but it was her husband's participation in some housework that left her mother-in-law confused.

She said, "I remember once Vipul was doing the dishes, my mother-in-law was standing behind him. None of us wanted her to do it because she is our elder. And I remember her saying- 'itna bada director bartan ghas raha hai (such a reputed director is doing dishes). I thought it was so hilarious, and I am thinking in my mind 'ye actress bartan ghas rahi hai ye khayal kabhi nahi aayega (the thought that this actress is doing dishes will never come to her mind). Vipul and I almost fell on laughing just hearing it."

Shefali Shah was previously married to actor Harsh Chhaya, but they parted ways in 2001 after five years of marriage. Shefali later married Vipul, and shares two sons with him- Marya, 19, and Aryaman, 18.

