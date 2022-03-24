Shefali Shah says people don't offer her comedy roles: 'They think I'm a serious actor and I do serious roles'

Actor Shefali Shah says the industry perceives her as a ‘serious actor’ thanks to her roles in shows such as Delhi Crime and the recently released film Jalsa. But Shefali says she also wants to explore projects in the comedy genre. Shefali is looking forward to her two upcoming feature films -- Doctor G and Darlings, which have a dash of humour. The 49-year-old actor said she was instantly attracted to the "funny and hilarious" scripts of Doctor G and Darlings. (Also Read: Shefali Shah confesses old crush on Aamir khan: 'I sent him a photograph of mine with love letter')

Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles, Doctor G is a campus comedy-drama directed by debutante Anubhuti Kashyap, whereas Darlings is billed as a quirky mother-daughter story fronted by Shefali and Alia Bhatt, who turns producer with the film.

“Doctor G is a commitment that I made long ago, I am not playing one of the leads, I am part of the ensemble cast. It is just like a guest appearance. I am not part of the comedy. It is a funny and sensitive script and that’s why I wanted to do it,” Shefali told PTI.

Darlings too has a first-time director at the helm in writer Jasmeet K Reen. Also starring Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew, the film is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

“As far as Darlings is concerned, it is one of the most hilarious scripts that I have ever read. It is a genre (comedy) that I haven’t explored or people haven’t offered me that because they always think that I am a serious actor and that I do serious roles, etc,” she added.

Speaking about Darlings, Shefali further said it is an important subject presented in a hilarious way. “It is a dark-comedy, it is wicked, and it is very funny. And the character that I play is a cracker of a woman. I am really excited about it. I had a blast shooting for it,” she said.

Asked if it was a conscious move to be part of light-hearted projects, the National Award winner said she is always looking forward to widening her horizons.

“I want to do all kinds of genres and films. It couldn’t have been a conscious decision until it came to me. I was very lucky that Jasmeet thought of me for the character. The first time she had a chat with me, she realised that I am perfect for this because till then I carry this image of being a serious person and actor. She offered me the film and without blinking an eyelid I said yes. It is a terrific script,” she added. (Also Read: Shefali Shah, who played Akshay Kumar's mom in Waqt, says: 'Don’t want to play mother to 40-year-olds anymore')

The actor, whose directorial debut, the pandemic-set short film Someday, was screened at Indian Film Festival Stuttgart and USA Film Festival last year, said she is open to the idea of going behind the camera once again.

