Shefali Shah confesses old crush on Aamir khan: 'I sent him a photograph of mine with love letter'

Shefali Shah has revealed that she used to have a huge crush on Aamir Khan in her college days. The actor had also made her debut in an Aamir Khan-starrer movie. Shefali Shah had played the role of Mala Malhotra in Ram Gopal Varma's 1995 film Rangeela, which also starred Urmila Matondkar and Jackie Shroff. Shefali only had a few scenes in the film, as she had left it after just four days of shooting because she felt her role was very different from what she was briefed. Also Read| Shefali Shah, who played Akshay Kumar's mom in Waqt, says: 'Don’t want to play mother to 40-year-olds anymore'

Shefali recently revealed that she used to have a crush on Aamir, the star of her debut film, and she even sent him a photograph of hers along with a long letter to tell him about her feelings.

When asked to name a person whom she had a huge crush on while she was in college, Shefali told Bollywood Hungama, "Aamir Khan. I wrote him a letter. I sent a photograph of mine with a love letter and in the photograph I was standing there (gesturing far away) but it was looking very nice because it was blurred. Far away I am standing, you can't make out anybody, who this human is, nothing, wrote a long love letter."

Behind the scenes of Rangeela shooting https://t.co/wRUgEeGZ0z — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 7, 2021

As her Jalsa co-star, Vidya Balan, asked her if she has worked with Aamir since joining the film industry, Shefali said no. She recalled that she and Aamir were both in Rangeela but they did not have a scene together. Asked if she thinks Aamir is aware of her old crush on him, Shefali said, "I don't know," while Vidya pointed out that he is going to know it now.

Shefali and Vidya are currently seen in Jalsa, an investigation thriller by Suresh Triveni that was released on Amazon Prime Video on March 18. In the movie, Vidya plays a celebrated journalist while Shefali Shah portrays her cook, whose daughter gets injured in a hit-and-run accident.

