Shehnaaz Gill buys a new house post Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan release, thanks fans for their love and support

Shehnaaz Gill, who is basking in the success of her debut Bollywood film, Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has bought a new house and took to her Instagram Stories to thank her fans for their congratulatory messages. Shehnaaz thanked her fans all over the globe and posted screenshots of their messages. (Also read: Shehnaaz on being told 'she is a kid' and being rejected: Not that Salman sir has given me an entry…)

Shehnaaz Gill thanked her fans for their sweet messages on Instagram.(Instagram/@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz, who became a household name post Bigg Boss 13, took to her Instagram Stories to share screenshots from a bunch of greeting cards from her fans all over the world where many sent her congratulatory messages for buying a new house. Some of the sweet messages also said that Shehnaaz buying her own house is nothing less than a milestone of their own. “My dearest Sana Baby Congratulations on your new house, we are so proud of your accomplishment. We feel we have bought a house, that is how emotionally attached we are with you. Waheguruji bless your home and all those who enter. Praying for positive vibes in your home.(sic)” read one message. Shehnaaz also shared more screenshots from the messages in her next instagram Story and wrote in the caption: "thankyou shehnaazians i love you (red heart emoticons)"

Shehnaaz Gill thanked her fans on her Instagram Stories.

Earlier Shehnaaz had shared about the struggle she had faced in the Punjabi film industry and the work that she wants to do as an actor in the industry post her debut. Se had told to The Indian Express, "When I look back, I feel destiny can change anytime. How foolish is it to call someone on set and then reject them. If you want to reject, do it before, not when the person is already there. They said, ‘Oh she is a kid, how can we take her.’ It hurt me. Now when they would listen to this… Main haath nahi aani (you can’t catch me now), ab toh main bohot badi hogayi hu, apni nazron mein (I have become big in my own eyes). Today I feel rejections should be accepted, it’s ok.”

Apart from Shehnaaz, the action film also stars Bhumika Chawla, Pooja Hegde and Raghav Juyal, among others. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also marked the Bollywood debut of actor Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari. The film released in theatres on April 21.

