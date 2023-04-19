Shehnaaz on being told 'she is a kid' and being rejected: Not that Salman sir has given me an entry…

Shehnaaz Gill is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She recently opened up about getting a big break in Bollywood with a film that has Salman Khan, but how that doesn't mean it will be a smooth ride from hereon. She spoke of the time she was dismissed from a film set and called a 'kid.' (Also read: Shehnaaz Gill says she cried after not being invited to her film premiere: 'Punjabi industry had completely cut me off') Shehnaaz Gill recalled she was told 'she is a kid' on a film set.(Varinder Chawla)

The actor, who is busy promoting her first Bollywood film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, had earlier revealed that she was not invited to the premiere of her Punjabi film, and it hurt her the most. She recalled how everyone from the production house was invited to the screening except her and that it had made her cry. She then said that she believes in karma and in God so it's okay.

Now, in a new interview with The Indian Express, Shehnaaz talked about the time she was rejected from a film set after she was taken in the film, and said, "When I look back, I feel destiny can change anytime. How foolish is it to call someone on set and then reject them. If you want to reject, do it before, not when the person is already there. They said, ‘Oh she is a kid, how can we take her.’ It hurt me. Now when they would listen to this… Main haath nahi aani (you can’t catch me now), ab toh main bohot badi hogayi hu, apni nazron mein (I have become big in my own eyes). Today I feel rejections should be accepted, it’s ok.”

Shehnaaz, who became a household name because of her stint on Bigg Boss, further said that she is aware of the hard work that lies ahead, and said, "My journey is in my hands. It is on me how much I want to work on myself, what do I really want to do in life, the kind of characters I want to play. I have a long way to go. I will get films if I work hard on myself. Not that Salman sir has given me an entry, so everything is sorted. It is completely a lie if people believe that entry mil gayi hai Bollywood mein toh ab ye rising star (that I am a rising star just because I have gotten an entry in Bollywood)."

Apart from Shehnaaz and Salman, the action film also stars Bhumika Chawla, Pooja Hegde and Raghav Juyal, among others. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also marks the Bollywood debut of actor Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari. The film will be released in theatres on April 21.

