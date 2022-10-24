Shehnaaz Gill laughs while dancing with Guru Randhawa at Diwali party, he calls her 'India's fav'. Watch

Actor Shehnaaz Gill danced with singer Guru Randhawa in a new video recorded during a Diwali party. Taking to Instagram, Guru Randhawa posted a clip that started with Shehnaaz laughing as she danced with him. In the video, both of them burst out laughing as they repeated similar dance steps. (Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill hugs Vicky Kaushal as ‘two Punjabis’ come together for a pic: 'Hun bani na gal')

Guru then hugged Shehnaaz from the back as she held his hands. They also repeated his hook steps while dancing. They danced to the track Makhna from Drive. For the party, Shehnaaz wore a beige lehenga and accessorised with jewellery. Guru opted for a silk navy blue ethnic wear.

Sharing the video, Guru wrote, "With India's fav @shehnaazgill. Happy Diwali." Reacting to the video, a fan commented, "Happy Diwali. Beautiful baby girl... So so happy to see her enjoying and being the happiest. Indeed she is sabki ladli (everyone's favourite) baby." "Hahaha so so cute," said a person. "My favs in one frame @gururandhawa nd @shehnaazgill," read another comment. Sharing a photo with her on his Instagram Stories, Guru wrote, "My dear @shehnaazgill."

Guru also shared several pictures on his Instagram with Shehnaaz, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kapil Sharma, Ananya Birla, Tamannaah Bhatia, among others. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Happy Diwali everyone. God bless us all." Guru recently announced his international The Unity Tour, along with actor Nora Fatehi. It will be held in Australia in October.

Shehnaaz gained fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13 and also appeared on Bigg Boss 15 season finale. She began her modelling career with the 2015 music video, Shiv Di Kitaab.

In 2017, she made her debut as an actor in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England and later starred in Kala Shah Kala and Daaka in 2019. Shehnaaz was last seen in Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She is now set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

