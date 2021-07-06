Shehnaaz Gill reacts to Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone dancing to Twada Kutta Tommy: 'Mazaa aa gaya'

Shehnaaz Gill has given her seal of approval to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's video of Twada Kutta Tommy. On Tuesday evening, Deepika shared a video in which she and Ranveer were dancing to the viral track and marked the actor's birthday.

Sharing the video on her Instagram Stories, Shehnaaz Gill said, "Wow birthday Ranveer Singh ka and gift humein mil gaya (Wow, it is Ranveer's birthday and I have received a gift). What a surprise!! Mazaa aa gaya (Thoroughly enjoyed it). Happy birthday Ranveer Singh." She tagged Deepika Padukone and Yashraj Mukhate, who composed the viral track, as well.

Shehnaaz Gill gave her verdict on Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's Twada Kutta Tommy dance.

Yashraj too shared the clip on his Instagram Stories and said, "Woah woah woah woah!!!!" He also took to the comments section of the original post and wrote, "BAAAAAAAAAP!!!!! DIN BAN GYA!!!!!!!! (My day is made)."

The track was composed by Yashraj last year, using Shehnaz Gill's famous line, "Twada kutta Tommy, sadda kutta kutta," which she said on an episode of Bigg Boss 13. The track became an instant social media hit with stars using the track in their videos.

In the video shared by Deepika, the Chhapaak star was seen doubling up as Shehnaaz, as she lip-synced her lines, while Ranveer was playing the male contestant trying to calm her down. Deepika shared the video with the caption, "But since it’s your Birthday, I’Il make peace with the fact that Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta… Happy Happy Birthday My Most Favourite Person!"

Shehnaaz, who became a household name with her appearance in Bigg Boss 13, recently wrapped her shoot schedule for Amarjit Singh Saron’s Honsla Rakh. The actor collaborates with Diljit Dosanjh in the movie. The film is slated to release in October.

Deepika, on the other hand, has numerous projects in the making. This includes 83, Fighter, Pathan, and the Indian adaptation of The Intern. Ranveer has 83, Sooryavanshi, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus, the Hindi remake of Anniyan and Karan Johar directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.