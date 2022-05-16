Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shehnaaz Gill's first look from Salman Khan's new film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali gets leaked? Watch

After Salman Khan announced filming a new project, fans believe Shehnaaz Gill was spotted at the alleged film's shoot in Mumbai.
Shehnaaz Gill's look from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is out.
Published on May 16, 2022 07:49 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Shehnaaz Gill is reportedly making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Reports say, the actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant has begun filming it. A new video of Shehnaaz, seemingly from the film's set, is doing rounds on social media. In the alleged leaked clip, she is seen dressed in an ethnic Indian look. (Read also: Shehnaaz claims people used to make fun of her accent, says 'they make videos on my one-liners’ today)

The video begins with Shehnaaz stepping out of her vanity van along with her team. She appears to be wearing what looks like a South Indian-style lehenga, with her hair styled with a gajra. Shared by a fan club originally, the caption on the video read, "#ShehnaazGill is on the set of her upcoming movie "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali."

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge. Along with Shehnaaz, the upcoming film will also see Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal in important roles.

Without revealing much, in May, Salman had dropped a glimpse of his look from an upcoming film and said, "Shooting commences for my new film …." He sported a rugged look with long locks and left fans guessing about the project. Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde had teased fans with a picture from her vanity van, where she sported Salman's signature turquoise bracelet.

After the success of Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz starred in several music videos. She last appeared in Diljit Dosanjh's Honsla Rakh. Earlier in May, Shehnaaz, who shares a good bond with actor and Bigg Boss host, Salman Khan, was spotted at his Eid party at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's house in Mumbai. Other celebrities, like, Karisma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Tabu, Sonakshi Sinha, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone were also a part of the star-studded event.

