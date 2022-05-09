Shehnaaz claims people used to make fun of her accent, says 'they make videos on my one-liners’ today

Shehnaaz Gill recently joined the spiritual group of Brahma Kumaris in Gurugram for their campaign to promote empowerment of girl child. She took out time to pose for selfie with each and every fan who approached her for the same. The actor-singer has now said that she doesn't have any complaints about it as this is what she was yearning for. Also read: Shehnaaz Gill opens up about life post Bigg Boss 13: Main tab bhi best thi, ab bhi best hoon

Shehnaaz added that even though her one-liners are the subject of memes and funny videos now, this doesn't go to her head because she knows life is unpredictable.

Talking about the fame she is enjoying at present, Shehnaaz told ETimes, “I am enjoying the moment. It’s okay. Yahi cheez thi, jiske liye main pehle taras rahi thi... ki main kuch banun, ki main kuch aisa karun ki log mujhe dekhein, pasand karein (this is something I desperately wanted, that I do something that people love me)."

Shehnaaz also made it clear that the new found fame has not gone to her head. She said, "Socho ke jo log bolte thay ki mujhe bolna nahi aata, mujhe baat nahi karni aati, iska accent kaisa hai... haste thay log. Toh aaj meri wahi strength ban gayi, na? Toh mujhe lagta hai kisi ka mazak nahi udhana chahiye. Aaj mere one-liners pe log video banate hain. But it does not go to my head, because I know main aaj yahan hoon, kal ko kuch bhi ho sakta hai mere saath (People used to say that I don't know how to speak and laughed over my accent. Now that has become my strength, isn't it? I think one shouldn't make fun of anyone. Today, people make videos on my one-liners, but it doesn't go to my head, becasue I know I am here right now but anything can happen at any moment).”

Soon after her visit, a video of her feeding a peacock at the venue of Brahma Kumaris' campaignwent viral. In the video, Shehnaaz was seen feeding a peacock by hand and was even seen getting scared when it came close to her to pick a grain from her hand.

A fan commented on the video, "Shehnaaz Gill is so inspirational." Another wrote, “Some people might not understand you ... but many people do .. you are the sweetest person I’ve seen in my life ..and I know god always support positive and kind people .. god will always support you like he has always.” One more fan said, “She is just super simple God's child.”

Shehnaaz was last seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Honsla Rakh. As per reports, she will now be seen in Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON