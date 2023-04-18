Shehnaaz Gill says she cried after not being invited to her film premiere: 'Punjabi industry had completely cut me off'

Shehnaaz Gill spoke about her journey from Punjabi films to now co-starring in a movie with Salman Khan. The actor, who is busy promoting her first Bollywood film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, recalled in a new interview how the Punjabi film industry had ‘cut her off completely’. She revealed how she was not called for her own movie's premiere and that had hurt her the most. Also read: Shehnaaz Gill denies following Salman Khan's 'girls should be covered’ rule on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan sets

Shehnaaz said she cried after she was not invited to the premiere of her Punjabi film, even though she did not name which movie she was speaking of. Shehnaaz Gill made her Punjabi acting debut with Sat Shri Akaal England (2017). Since then she has worked in Punjabi films such as Kala Shah Kala, Daaka and Honsla Rakh.

When asked to share her two struggling moments that she can never forget, Shehnaaz said in an interview to Siddharth Kannan, "Ek baar maine ek movie pe kaam kiya tha second lead mein. And mujhe premiere pe bhi nahi bulaya tha, sari duniya ko bulaya tha, pura production house. Punjabi film thi. Main apni movie dekh kar nikli aur maine dekha sari photos and all ho rahi hain unki, premiere mein jo log the. Main uss din bahut royi gadi mein ja ke ki unhone mujhe call kiya, phir mujhe cancel kar diya. Mujhe tab bahut dukh hua tha ki mujhe nahi bulaya sab ko bulaya (For my Punjabi film's premiere, everyone was called, but not me. They asked me to come, and then cancelled. After watching the film, I saw the cast posing for photographers as I left the theater. I remember crying as I sat in my car, wondering why was I not called, when everyone else was)."

Shehnaaz also said, "Struggle toh main bahut kiya hai. Punjabi industry ne bilkul hi mujhe cut-off kar diya tha. But woh kehte hain na 'Jiska koi nahi, uska bhagwan hota hai', toh mera bhagwan hai. Karma (I have struggled a lot. Punjabi film industry had cut me off completely. But as they say 'Those who have no one, have God'. I have God. It is all Karma)."

Shehnaaz, who appeared in Bigg Boss 13, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The action film also stars Bhumika Chawla, Pooja Hegde and Raghav Juyal, among others. Besides Shehnaaz, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also marks the Bollywood debut of actor Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari. The film will be released in theatres on April 21.

