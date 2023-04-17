Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shehnaaz Gill denies following Salman Khan's 'girls should be covered’ rule on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan sets

Shehnaaz Gill denies following Salman Khan's 'girls should be covered’ rule on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan sets

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 17, 2023 06:14 PM IST

Actor Shehnaaz Gill recently said there is no rule around how women should be dressed on set while working with Salman Khan.

Shehnaaz Gill opened up about certain rules regarding womenswear while working with Salman Khan. She will be making her Bollywood debut with Salman's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Ahead of the film's release, Shehnaaz denied following any rules when it comes to how women should be dressed while working on the film. Also read: Palak Tiwari clarifies Salman Khan's ‘girls should be covered’ rule

Shehnaaz Gill will be seen in Salman Khan's upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
Recently, Shehnaaz's co-star Palak Tiwari said Salman Khan had a rule against women wearing low necklines on film sets. She had assisted Salman in his film Antim in 2021. Palak said Salman had a rule about how women should be attired on the sets. Just like Shehnaaz, Palak also marks her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

When asked about the same, Shehnaaz Gill at a press interaction came out in support of Salman. She said, “Mai batau toh aisa kuch rule nahin hai. Maine toh trailer launch pe bhi achche sexy kapde daale the, cleavage tha (If I have to be honest, there was no such rule. During the trailer launch, I was wearing clothes with low neckline).”

The film trailer was launched at an event in Mumbai. It saw the whole cast come together with Salman Khan. At the event, Shehnaaz made a stunning appearance in an all-black look. She wore a lacey corset top, with leather shorts and a black blazer on top.

Meanwhile, last week, Palak issued a new statement regarding her revelation about Salman Khan's ‘rule.’ She said, "It’s really been misunderstood. All I wanted to say is that I have put certain guidelines for myself as to how to dress around people who are way senior to me, who have I pretty much grown up idolising. Salman sir is of course one of them.” Palak is the daughter of actor Shweta Tiwari.

She had previously told RJ Siddharth Kanan, "When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, I don't think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule 'Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here (for every girl on my set, the neckline should be here), all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’. So my mom saw me (going to set) in proper shirt, jogger and covered and all. She was like, 'Where are you going? How are you dressed so well?' I said I am going to Salman Sir's set. She was like 'Wow, very good'."

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Famhad Samji. It has Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, and Siddharth Nigam. It will release on April 21.

