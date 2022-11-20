Shehnaaz Gill says ‘this is for you’ as she dedicates award to Sidharth Shukla: Itna mere pe invest karliya ki aaj main…

Actor Shehnaaz Gill dedicated her award, which she received at an event recently, to late actor Sidharth Shukla, her rumoured boyfriend. She also thanked him for ‘investing’ in her. In a clip shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Shehnaaz at first said that the award belonged to her as it is her hard work. (Also Read | Bigg Boss: Why Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's love was the most unique the show ever saw)

At the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai, Shehnaaz said, "Main apne family, apne friends aur meri team ko bilkul bhi nahi dedicate karungi kyuki yeh meri mehnat hai (I'll not dedicate this to my family, friends or team because this is my hard work)… (Looking at the award) Aur tu mera hai aur mera hi rahega, theek hai (You are mine and you will always be mine. Okay)?"

Shehnaaz then said, "Ek cheeze aur. Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hun. Thank you mere life mein aane k liye. Itna mere pe invest karliya ki aaj main yaha pe pahuchi hun (One more thing. I want to say thank you to a certain person. Thank you for coming to my life. You have invested so much in me that today I've reached here). Sidharth Shukla this is for you (she raised the trophy as she said this)."

"How sweet... such a strong girl, she survived a broken heart with such grace... Sid (Sidharth) would be so proud of her... We are proud of her," reacting to the clip, a fan said. "I can't control my tears, proud of you Shehnaaz," said another person. "I’m speechless - he’ll be so proud of her now from up there," commented another Instagram user. "Brave girl… Keep going Shehnaaz. He’s cheering for you from up there," read a comment.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, popularly called 'SidNaaz' by fans, got close to each other when they were in the Bigg Boss 13 house. They never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won the reality show in 2020.He died on September 2, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 40.

After Sidharth's death, Shehnaaz released a heartfelt music video tribute titled Tu Yaheen hai. She also appeared on the sets of the Bigg Boss 15 season finale and dedicated him a special tribute.

Shehnaaz is busy with her upcoming Bollywood debut, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge.

