Bigg Boss: Why Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's love was the most unique the show ever saw

As Salman Khan returns with the 16th season of his popular reality show Bigg Boss, we are all reminded of all the past seasons of the show. While favourites often differ, Bigg Boss 13 emerged as the most successful season of the show ever. The biggest credit for that goes to Shehnaaz Gill and late actor Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth went on to win the trophy in 2019 and is the most popular Bigg Boss contestant till date. (Also read: Pankaj Tripathi says he was ‘very much connected’ with Sidharth Shukla)

Over the past 15 seasons, many couples have come together inside the Bigg Boss house. Some ended up marrying each other, while many broke up soon after. We even saw a couple on the verge of divorce, and how they bounced back together.

Yet, Sidharth-Shehnaaz appear to be very different from each one of them. Throughout his life, Sidharth never confirmed his relationship, neither has Shehnaaz named their bond. Theirs is a unique couple in its own ways.

1.The Bigg Boss journey

During his Bigg Boss stint, Sidharth shared a cute relationship with Shehnaaz and their chemistry made them the most unique couple in the history of the show. When they first met on Bigg Boss 13, neither was Sidharth interested in Shehnaaz, nor did she have any interest in him. In fact, she even flirted with another contestant Paras Chhabra and confessed her feelings for him. However, she later drifted away and got closer to Sidharth.

Usually, Bigg Boss couples are either mesmerised by each other from the starting or their bond naturally evolves into a romantic, closer and emotional one. Sidharth and Shehnaaz had none of this.

2. The cute Sidnaaz banter



Having confessed her feelings for Sidharth, Shehnaaz would often fight with co-contestants to display her affection and possessiveness for Sidharth. Sidharth did not confess his feelings for most of his time on the show. Nonetheless, he used to be equally involved in the banter initiated by Shehnaaz and they would play along.

3. Protective/Possessive couple

Both Shehnaaz and Sidharth were very possessive about each other and neither shied away from letting that show on Bigg Boss as well. They did not care if such an image could label them as insecure. They simply went with their natural instincts and avoided any attempts to hide their true self.

After Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth and Shehnaaz went on to feature in music videos and also appeared on a few TV shows. It all came to a tragic end when Sidharth died of a heart attack in September 2021.

