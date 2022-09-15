Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Pankaj Tripathi says he was ‘very much connected’ with Sidharth Shukla: 'Shehnaaz Gill reminds me of him'

Pankaj Tripathi says he was ‘very much connected’ with Sidharth Shukla: 'Shehnaaz Gill reminds me of him'

Published on Sep 15, 2022 06:49 AM IST

Pankaj Tripathi talked about late television actor Sidharth Shukla in a new interaction. Pankaj said that the two were very much connected.

Pankaj Tripathi talks about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Pankaj Tripathi talked about Shehnaaz Gill and her alleged late boyfriend Sidharth Shukla in a new interview. Pankaj said that Shehnaaz reminds him of Sidharth and that he was very much connected with the late actor. Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40 last year, due to a heart attack. Also Read: Pankaj Tripathi has decided not to use abuses in movies anymore

Pankaj was last seen in Netflix film Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga which was released in June. He will be seen next in Oh My God 2, alongside Sayani Gupta and Neeraj Kabi. Pankaj recently reprised his character of an uncanny lawyer Madhav Mishra, in the third instalment of Criminal Justice along with Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad, and Gaurav Gera.

In an interview with Connect FM Canada, when Pankaj was told that Shehnaaz was all praises for him when she appeared on the talk show, he said, “Haan woh mujhe betaur abhineta pasand karti hain uske liye aabhar. Thank you. Abhi aapne Shehnaaz bola toh Sidharth ki yaad aa gayi. Bohot logon ko nahi maalum hai aur mein bataya bhi nahi hun lekin Sidharth bohot aadar karta tha mera. Hum log kaafi connected they (Yes, she likes me as an actor. Thank you. Now when you took Shehnaaz's name, it instantly reminded me of Sidharth. A lot of people do not know this because I haven't talked about it much but Sidharth used to respect me a lot. We were very much connected).”

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame after her appearance on Bigg Boss 13. During the show, Shehnaaz and Sidharth, who won the season, won several hearts. Sidharth died on September 2 last year.

Shehnaaz will soon be making her Bollywood debut. She is currently busy shooting for Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge. Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was also a part of the film. However, he reportedly walked out of the film.

pankaj tripathi shehnaaz gill sidharth shukla + 1 more
