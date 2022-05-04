Shehnaaz Gill tells Salman Khan 'chhod ke aao mujhe' as she makes him see her off at Eid bash. Watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shehnaaz Gill of Bigg Boss 15 fame met show host Salman Khan at his sister Arpita Khan's Eid bash on Tuesday. She gave him a light hug before leaving. 
Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill at Arpita Khan's Eid bash. 
Published on May 04, 2022 09:04 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Shehnaaz Gill, who met Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 15, where she was a participant, joined him at his sister Arpita Khan's Eid bash on Tuesday. Decked up in a black salwar-suit, Shehnaaz even happened to be twinning with Salman, who was in a black shirt and denims. She looked elated on meeting him and gave him a tight hug as she left. But before that, she led him by hand in order to make him see her off. Also read: Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar attend same Eid party, fans hope there was no 'fighting' inside

As the two posed for the paparazzi, Shehnaaz kept her head on Salman's shoulder as if taking a moment to gather her emotions. Earlier as well, the two have been seen getting emotional as they grieved the death of Bigg Boss 15 winner Sidharth Shukla.

A video shared by a paparazzo account shows Shehnaaz giving him a hug before leaving from the party. She held his hand as she walked towards her car, making him follow her to drop her off. “Chhod ke aao mujhe (accompany me to the car),” she told him as she walked towards her car. “You know guys, Salman sir mujhe chhod ke aane lage hain (Salman sir has started seeing me off).”

Fans of Shehnaaz loved the video. A fan reacted, “Sana being Sana again getting excited as Salman sir came to drop her to the car, our cutie is still the same.” Another said, “Only shehnaaz can do this. That is why I am in love with her.”

Salman and Shehnaaz are all set to work together now. She will reportedly star opposite his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the film. Salman and Shehnaaz recently met at Baba Siddique's iftar bash last month as well.

Arpita's Eid bash also had several Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Among them were Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Sonakshi Sinha and Dia Mirza.

