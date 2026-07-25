Shekhar Suman condemns police action on student protesters in Delhi: ‘Haven’t slept for three days, I’ve only cried’

Actor-host Shekhar Suman turned emotional in the latest episode of Shekhar Tonite as he addressed the police lathicharge on students during the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) Chalo Sansad march in Delhi. Condemning the action, Shekhar revealed that the disturbing visuals had deeply affected him, leaving him unable to sleep for the past three days. He also admitted that he broke down in tears while watching the visuals from the protest.

Shekhar Suman gets emotional

Shekhar Suman addressed the protest on the latest episode of Shekhar Tonite.

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In the latest episode, Shekhar addressed the police action against protestors, including students, during the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) Chalo Sansad march on July 20 at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Opening the episode on an emotional note, Shekhar spoke about the police action against students during the protest in Delhi. He said, “Before beginning the show, I want to share something with all of you. What happened on 20 July at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to those innocent, unarmed, helpless children was heartbreaking. The way they were beaten with batons, with such cruelty, brutality, and mercilessness, leaving them bloodied, has shaken me to my core. I haven’t slept for three days; I’ve only cried.”

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{{^usCountry}} The actor went on to question the action against the protesters, saying, “What was the fault of those young, innocent children? That they raised their voices against injustice and oppression. That they stood up for their rights, for their future, and beyond that, for the future of this country. They demanded a healthy education system. And instead of listening to them, they were lathi-charged and assaulted… In this difficult moment, I stand with every fearless youth, every coordinator, every young person, and every Indian whose heart beats for the dignity of this nation and who has the courage to speak out against injustice.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor went on to question the action against the protesters, saying, “What was the fault of those young, innocent children? That they raised their voices against injustice and oppression. That they stood up for their rights, for their future, and beyond that, for the future of this country. They demanded a healthy education system. And instead of listening to them, they were lathi-charged and assaulted… In this difficult moment, I stand with every fearless youth, every coordinator, every young person, and every Indian whose heart beats for the dignity of this nation and who has the courage to speak out against injustice.” {{/usCountry}}

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Shekhar also spoke about the “young voices being called unruly, anti-national, incompetent”, stressing that he feels “the more you try to crush them, the stronger they return. The more you reject them, the farther they spread. They survive not through power, but through determination”.

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Towards the end of his opening monologue, Shekhar revealed that he had initially been unsure whether the episode should air while the nation was in turmoil due to the ongoing student protests. However, he said he ultimately believed the show had a responsibility to continue despite the prevailing national mood. He said “the show must go on” and assured the students that he is standing with them.

More about the protest

On Monday, tens of thousands of young protesters, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), gathered at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar for Chalo Sansad march, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the education system, including the NEET paper leak.

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As protesters attempted to breach multiple layers of barricades in central Delhi, police used tear gas and baton-charged to disperse the crowd. Videos circulating on social media appeared to show several protesters being beaten, while the Delhi Police maintained that force became necessary after demonstrators turned violent and resorted to stone-pelting.

Meanwhile, educator and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike in solidarity with students for over 20 days, ended his fast early on Friday morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also issued a statement saying the accused in NEET leak have been arrested and the government is setting up fast-track courts to expedite the case. The Congress is set to stage another protest in central Delhi today over the NEET paper leak issue and the police action on student protesters.