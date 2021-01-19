Sherlyn Chopra accuses Sajid Khan of exposing himself to her days after her dad's death, says he's protected

Content creator and former actor Sherlyn Chopra has accused film director Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct. Several women have made similar complaints against Sajid, which resulted in a one-year suspension from the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association.

Sajid was also removed from the helm of Housefull 4, which was in production when allegations against him first emerged, amid the Indian #MeToo movement in 2018.

In a tweet, Sherlyn recalled an incident from 2005, when she said that Sajid exposed himself to her. "When I had met him in April 2005, a few days after my father’s demise, he had taken his penis out of his pants and had asked me to feel it. I remember having told him that I know how a penis feels like & that the purpose of my meeting with him was not to feel or rate his penis," she wrote, responding to a news story about a similar allegation made by the late Jiah Khan's sister.

Responding to a Twitter user's question about why she chose to never disclose this, Sherlyn continued, "He has the ‘superstars’ of Bollywood to vouch for his ‘character’. It’s my word against theirs. The Bollywood mafia is a strong syndicate."

She added, "After flashing his penis, he had not only asked me to touch it & feel it but also asked me if I had ever seen a penis as well endowed as his."

Earlier this week, the late Jiah Khan's sister levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Sajid, claiming that he asked Jiah to strip to her bra during a script-reading session. “When she was asked by Sajid Khan to take her top off, she came home and cried. She said, ‘I have a contract, so if I leave, they can sue me and slander my name. If I stay, then I am sexually harassed.’ It was a lose-lose situation,” Jiah’s sister said in a documentary.

In 2019, rumours of Sajid planning a return to filmmaking with a John Abraham-starrer began doing the rounds. He told PTI that the reports were 'not true'. "I’m under suspension from the director’s association and am not working since the last 6 months. I will finish off my suspension period for the next few months and only then consider work,” he added.

