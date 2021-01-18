Kangana Ranaut shares clip of Jiah Khan’s sister accusing Sajid Khan of sexual harassment, hints he has ‘mafia’ support
- Kangana Ranaut shared a video of Jiah Khan's sister levelling serious allegations of sexual harassment against Sajid Khan. She suggested that he has the 'full support' of the 'mafia' in the film industry.
Kangana Ranaut retweeted a clipping shared by a fan from Death In Bollywood, a documentary about the death of Jiah Khan, and criticised Bollywood once again. She reiterated previous claims about the existence of a ‘mafia’ in the film industry.
In the video, Jiah’s sister levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Sajid Khan, claiming that he asked Jiah to strip to her bra during a script-reading session. “When she was asked by Sajid Khan to take her top off, she came home and cried. She said, ‘I have a contract, so if I leave, they can sue me and slander my name. If I stay, then I am sexually harassed.’ It was a lose-lose situation,” Jiah’s sister said.
Jiah’s sister also claimed that when she accompanied Jiah to Sajid’s house one day, he made extremely inappropriate remarks about her. She was around 16 years old at the time.
The video was shared on Twitter with the caption, “Reminder that Sajid Khan is not in jail yet.” Kangana retweeted it and wrote, “They killed Jiah they killed Sushant and they tried to kill me, but they roam free have full support of the mafia, growing stronger and successful every year. Know the world is not ideal you are either the prey or the predator. No one will save you you have to save yourself.”
Sajid has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women. Allegations against him range from indecently exposing himself to asking women to strip during professional meetings.
Jiah was found dead in her Mumbai apartment in 2013. Her death was ruled a suicide, but her mother, Rabiya, has maintained that she was murdered, and has pointed fingers at Jiah's boyfriend at the time, Sooraj Pancholi, who was named in a suicide note found by the authorities.
