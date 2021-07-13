Sherni actor Sharat Saxena, at age of 70, stuns fans with his toned physique; fans call him 'Indian hulk'

Veteran actor Sharat Saxena left fans impressed with his latest Instagram post. The 70-year-old actor, who most recently appeared in Vidya Balan's Sherni, took to the social media platform and shared a picture in which he was seen flexing his biceps. He shared the picture with the caption, "Still trying very hard to become someone. #bollywood #hollywood #castingdirector #castingcall #hindifilms."

Many social media users commented on the picture. Television actor Gurmeet Choudhary took to the comments section and dropped two flexed arm emojis. A curious fan asked Sharat Saxena, "Which supplement you take ?" The actor responded, "No supplements."

Many other fans showered the actor with praises. "Once a hunk, always a Hunk sir," commented a fan. "Inspiration," added another. "Super strong," a third wrote. "wow marvelous sir," added a fourth. A fan also compared him with international actor Arnold Schwarzenegger. "Indian Arnold," a fan wrote. A social media user also compared him with Marvel superhero Hulk. "Indian hulk," wrote a user.

Sharat Saxena has appeared in numerous movies such as Krrish, Hasee Toh Phasee, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sherni. Over the past few weeks, the actor has been sharing glimpses of his post-workout regime and has shared details of the different exercises he follows as part of his routine.

Earlier this month, speaking with PTI, the actor had opened up about his journey in Bollywood. The actor has been in the industry for over 40 years and has worked in numerous action-centric movies. "Every writer, director or producer would think that a person like me was fit for nothing else but action. It is very difficult to change their thinking. In the last 40 years, I did about 600 action sequences and I ended up in the hospital about 12 times," he said.