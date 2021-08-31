Shershaah becomes Amazon Prime India's most watched movie, Sidharth Malhotra is 'overwhelmed with love'

Shershaah has become Amazon Prime Video's most watched film in India. Released on August 12, the film stars Sidharth Malhotra at Param Vir Chakra awardee, Captain Vikram Batra.

Sidharth took to Instagram to share the update with his fans. "Overwhelmed with the love and appreciation that we are receiving for #Shershaah. Thank you everyone for making it the most watched film on @primevideoin #FeelingBlessed #YehDilMaangeMore," he wrote. Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions has produced the movie, wrote, "We are the #1 watched film on Amazon Prime Video! Grateful, overwhelmed & exhilarated by the LOVE & RESPECT that has poured in for #Shershaah. Been an honour to showcase a legacy that will go down in history, once again!"

The film also stars Kiara Advani and is directed by Vishnu Vardhan. It received mixed reviews but has been a hit with the audience. It also got a 8.9 score on IMDb, voted for by more than 88,000 users.

About the film's success, Karan Johar said in a statement, “Shershaah has always been a film close to our hearts, and seeing the love and appreciation the film has received makes me feel incredibly proud about the movie and each and everyone associated with it. PVC awardee Captain Vikram Batra’s story is one that no Indian shall ever forget, that said, what we intended to do was to tell the story of what made him the braveheart he was, to look deeper into his life, his passion and his love for the country and Dimple. It fills me with pride to see the love Sidharth and Kiara’s performances and Vishnu’s directorial vision has received. I’m glad that we found the right partners for this movie in Amazon Prime Video, who have left no stone unturned and given this movie the reach it deserves.”

The film tells the story of Captain Batra and how he fought valiantly and died in the Kargil War of 1999.