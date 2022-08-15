Shershaah to Border: Scenes from patriotic movies that are still in our hearts

India is celebrating 75 years of independence this year. As entire India displays the tricolour on their balconies and doors as per the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, we as Indians can also relive the most epic moments from some memorable Hindi films to get yet another boost of patriotism. Here are some of the best ones that are enough to give you goosebumps:

Captain Vikram Batra's sacrifice in Shershaah

The moment a Pakistani soldier fires bullets at Siddharth Malhotra's Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah, the actor falls down and bleeds from the mouth. Before taking the last breath, he smiles when he sees his unit celebrating India's win by hoisting the tricolour. The chants of ‘Durga mata ki jai’ brought tears to almost everyone's eyes.

The climax scene from Shershaah that had Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra.

Indian hockey team wins World Cup in Chak De India

Shah Rukh Khan has delivered quite a few patriotic movies in his film career, one of which is Chak De India in which he played the coach of a women's hockey team. The moment when Team India wins the World Cup, the close-up shot of SRK almost shivering as he controls himself from breaking down, but fails to control his tears touched the hearts of the audience. A smile escapes his lips as he sees the tricolour at a distance and the girls reacting post their win on the field.

When a war tank aims at Sunny Deol in Border

Still waiting for help from the Air Force, Sunny Deol makes a last attempt to win the war by arming himself with an Anti-Tank Rocket Launcher and a bagful of grenades. As he goes on exploding one tank after another, he ends up in front of a tank which is all set to blast him into bits. But the tank itself explodes as the Jackie Shroff-led fighter planes reach in time to save him and the rest.

A still of Sunny Deol from Border.

Candle march in Rang De Basanti

R Madhavan had just a 9-minute-long role in Rang De Basanti but the death of his character, Flight Lt Ajay Singh Rathod in a plane crash leaves a deep impact. The friends of his fiance, played by Soha Ali Khan, join her in taking out a candlelight march at the India Gate. As they all walk together with Waheeda Rahman, who walks with the portrait of her son in her hands, the song Khoon Chala plays in the background, enough to give you goosebumps as tears fill your eyes. The moment went on to inspire people in India who have conducted candlelight marches for the Delhi gang rape victim and on other moments.

Geeta Phogat's win in Dangal

Aamir Khan's Mahavir Singh Phogat finally manages to get free after being locked in a room and gets to witness his daughter Geeta Phogat's win. Geeta had been trailing behind in the final match at the Commonwealth Games but remembers her father's tips. She wins the match with her bouts in the last three seconds and becomes the first Indian female wrestler to win gold at the games. Aamir's reaction was as priceless as the Indians had felt on Geeta's win.

A still from Dangal.

Happy Independence Day!

