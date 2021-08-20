Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shershaah's Sahil Vaid says he isn't 'as lucky as' Vikrant Massey, Abhishek Banerjee: 'They got good opportunities'
bollywood

Shershaah's Sahil Vaid says he isn't 'as lucky as' Vikrant Massey, Abhishek Banerjee: 'They got good opportunities'

Shershaah actor Sahil Vaid has said Vikrant Massey and Abhishek Banerjee 'got good opportunities'. He added that he hasn't been 'as lucky as' them.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 03:03 PM IST
Sahil Vaid with Sidharth Malhotra (L) and Vikrant Massey.

Shershaah actor Sahil Vaid has said that he hasn't been 'as lucky as' actors Vikrant Massey and Abhishek Banerjee as they 'got good opportunities'. He also said that he is waiting for somebody to consider him a wholesome actor and not 'just a comedic relief'. Sahil also said that he isn't satisfied with his current work.

Sahil Vaid played the role of Sunny in Shershaah, best friend to Vikram Batra, played by Sidharth Malhotra. He has said that he is tired of 'playing the same kinds of roles'.

In an interview with Times Now Digital, Sahil Vaid said, "I have not been as lucky as my contemporaries like say Vikrant Massey, and even Abhishek Banerjee. They have got good opportunities. Even Divyendu Sharma was experimented with in Mirzapur and he did a fabulous job. I think I have it in me. I am just kind of waiting for somebody to just see that I am more of a wholesome actor than just a comedic relief."

"I am happy with what I am doing, but I am definitely not satisfied and am hungry for more. The filmmakers who decide which actor they should hire will play what role need to decide, why not Sahil Vaid... I am tired of playing the same kinds of roles," he added.

RELATED STORIES

Shershaah, which released on August 12, also stars Kiara Advani. Sidharth essays a double role, that of Vikram Batra and his brother Vishal Batra. It also features Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra. The film has been produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma shares better look at her short new haircut, lunch date with Virat Kohli. See pic

Sahil Vaid is known for his roles in Bittoo Boss (2012), Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), Bank Chor (2017), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), Dil Bechara (2020) and Coolie No. 1 (2020).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shershaah shershaah vikram batra sahil vaid sidharth malhotra vikrant massey abhishek banerjee
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ganapath teaser: Tiger is set for action, Ranveer calls it 'bawal'. Watch

When Sadhana said producers chose Saira for beauty, Asha for dance, her for...

Lara mourns Pradeep's death, Dia recalls his words ahead of her win in 2000

Kajol's prediction for Nysa's boyfriend: Ajay Devgn with a 'nice shotgun'
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP