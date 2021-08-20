Shershaah's Sahil Vaid says he isn't 'as lucky as' Vikrant Massey, Abhishek Banerjee: 'They got good opportunities'

Shershaah actor Sahil Vaid has said that he hasn't been 'as lucky as' actors Vikrant Massey and Abhishek Banerjee as they 'got good opportunities'. He also said that he is waiting for somebody to consider him a wholesome actor and not 'just a comedic relief'. Sahil also said that he isn't satisfied with his current work.

Sahil Vaid played the role of Sunny in Shershaah, best friend to Vikram Batra, played by Sidharth Malhotra. He has said that he is tired of 'playing the same kinds of roles'.

In an interview with Times Now Digital, Sahil Vaid said, "I have not been as lucky as my contemporaries like say Vikrant Massey, and even Abhishek Banerjee. They have got good opportunities. Even Divyendu Sharma was experimented with in Mirzapur and he did a fabulous job. I think I have it in me. I am just kind of waiting for somebody to just see that I am more of a wholesome actor than just a comedic relief."

"I am happy with what I am doing, but I am definitely not satisfied and am hungry for more. The filmmakers who decide which actor they should hire will play what role need to decide, why not Sahil Vaid... I am tired of playing the same kinds of roles," he added.

Shershaah, which released on August 12, also stars Kiara Advani. Sidharth essays a double role, that of Vikram Batra and his brother Vishal Batra. It also features Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra. The film has been produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment.

Sahil Vaid is known for his roles in Bittoo Boss (2012), Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), Bank Chor (2017), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), Dil Bechara (2020) and Coolie No. 1 (2020).