Shibani Dandekar addresses Farhan Akhtar wedding rumours, reveals how their relationship evolved in the lockdown

Actor and television host Shibani Dandekar has said that the topic of marriage hasn't come up with her partner, Farhan Akhtar. She did, however, admit that they've learned a lot about each other thanks to the lockdown, because of which they were in close proximity to each other for a long period of time.

In an interview, Shibani Dandekar was asked if she's ready to take the relationship to the next level, having spent so much time with Farhan Akhtar already.

She told Bollywood Bubble, "Everybody is asking me that question. Honestly, the topic has not come up, but I have told people that I will figure it out and let you know. As of now, there's nothing to it yet."

Shibani said that the lockdown ensured that they got to know each other 'much quicker' than they would have otherwise. She continued, "We already do so much together, in terms of, we work out together, we watch content together, we would play with our dogs together, and then he would go off and work, and I would go off and work. So we had a great balance, that way. And we have a lot of interests that are similar. We both like our time apart as well. We had a great set-up going on, actually."

Farhan and Shibani have been together for three years. Farhan was previously married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters. Farhan Akhtar was last seen on screen in Toofaan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, he spoke about Shibani and his family's reaction to the movie. "They all have absolutely loved the film. They've completely recognised the effort of work in it. And not just me, even Paresh ji, even Mrunal, Hussain, everyone; they've said wonderful things about all of them." He continued, "It felt great, to have your near and dear ones appreciate a film that you've done."