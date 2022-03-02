Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shibani Dandekar debunks pregnancy rumours with video of her washboard abs, blames it on the 'tequila'

Shibani Dandekar has shut down rumours on her pregnancy. Here's what she has said.
Published on Mar 02, 2022 04:09 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Television personality-actor Shibani Dandekar, who recently tied the knot with actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, on Wednesday, dismissed the rumours on her pregnancy. Recently, Shibani had shared a series of pictures on Instagram from her post-wedding photoshoot. Reacting to one of the posts, many users of the social media platform had dropped comments saying that she is pregnant. (Also Read | Shibani Dandekar gets wedding date tattooed on her arm, smiles as she poses with Farhan Akhtar. See pics)

Shibani, taking to her Instagram Stories, on Wedneday shared a clip as she stood in front of a mirror. As the song I Am Woman by Emmy Meli played in the background, Shibani gave different poses, giving a glimpse at her washboard abs.

She was dressed in a grey bra top and black shorts. Shibani recorded the video as she stood inside her bathroom. The newlywed tied her hair back in a bun. Sharing the clip, she wrote, "I am a woman! I am nottttt pregnant! It was the tequila." She also added laughing, face with rolling eyes and woozy face emojis.

Shibani Dandekar shared a clip on Instagram.
Last month, a few days after their wedding, Shibani had shared several photos with Farhan. They gave different poses for the camera during the photo shoot. Shibani had captioned the post, "The Akhtars @faroutakhtar."

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Looks like she is pregnant." Another person said, "Are u pregnant???" A person further congratulated them, "Congratulations for the little one." An Instagram user commented, "She is 3-4 months pregnant. Short notice p shadi ki vjah pta chl gayi (Got to know the reason behind their wedding in a short notice)."

Shibani tied the knot with Farhan at his family farmhouse in Khandala, near Mumbai, on February 19. They registered a civil marriage on February 21. Their daytime wedding was attended by several celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, his parents--Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan, Satish Shah, Farah Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker and Ritesh Sidwani. The couple dated for almost three years before tying the knot.

