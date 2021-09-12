Shibani Dandekar shares elevator selfie with boyfriend Farhan Akhtar. See pic

Singer and television personality Shibani Dandekar on Sunday posted an elevator selfie with boyfriend Farhan Akhtar. The couple has been in a relationship for almost three years now.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Shibani shared several selfies, some solo and one with Farhan. The duo looked comfortable in each other's company.

Shibani was in news last month, when on her birthday, she shared a picture of her latest tattoo. She got Farhan's name tattooed on her neck. Sharing a picture on Instagram Stories, she wrote: "Inked by the best."

Shibani and Farhan have been in a relationship for the last three years. There has been constant buzz in recent times about their marriage. Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, she addressed the issue and said: "Everybody is asking me that question. Honestly, the topic has not come up, but I have told people that I will figure it out and let you know. As of now, there's nothing to it yet." She also said that the pandemic induced lockdown had helped them evolve as a couple.

On February 21 this year, the two completed three years of being together. Farhan took to Instagram and shared a post. It read: "1095 @shibanidandekar happy 3." A picture he shared showed him giving her a kiss.

Shibani was also in news last year for her support for Rhea Chakraborty after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. In an interview, Shibani mentioned how she had ‘no regrets’ for throwing her weight behind Rhea and standing up for what she believed was right. She also mentioned that she lost her fanbase but was okay with that.

In a separate interview with Bollywood Bubble, she said: "It didn't bother me, and I don't say this in a brave, 'I'm invincible' kind of way. It didn't bother me, because for me, it was just about being as honest and as real as possible. I stood up for what was right. I still stand by that today. I wouldn't have it any other way. And once you know what your truth is, what people say is really irrelevant to me. And I don't know these people, so how can you affect me if I don't know who you are."