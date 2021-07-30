Shibani Dandekar speaks on sister Anusha Dandekar's breakup with Karan Kundrra, calls it 'difficult period in her life'

Singer-actor Shibani Dandekar has broken her silence on sister and VJ Anusha Dandekar's breakup with actor Karan Kundrra. The couple reportedly parted ways in December last year after being in a relationship for three years.

After months of speculation, in January this year, Anusha Dandekar had addressed the issue in a long Instagram post. She had written how she had been cheated upon and lied to. She had added how she had waited for an apology but it never came.

Now, Shibani had addressed the breakup and said that it was a difficult period in her sister's life. She added that the coronavirus lockdown made it even harder to recover from.

In an interview with India.com, Shibani Dandekar said: "Her breakup was a difficult period in her life. It happened just before the lockdown. So, it was also a tricky space for her to navigate. Because essentially, everybody is then alone. You have to be able to reach out to people in your life that are there for you, whether it is on Facetime or on a phone call. That is also the way we can be there for each other.”

She continued that Anusha had reached a point in her life when she wanted to be honest to herself and looked forward to having the best version of her life. “My sister has reached a point where she wants to be true to herself. She wants to live the best version that she can of her own life, she wants to live the best version in terms of what her dating life could be. It was an important journey for her to be on. It was an important journey for us as sisters as well."

Shibani also elaborated about how people tend to put too much importance on what others have to say because of 'a perception of ourselves that we wish to project'. She also said how it was not necessary to do so and that one ought to be honest. She added that is what her sister wanted to do too.