Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra hold hands, make first joint public appearance since porn case controversy, see pics

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have made their first joint public appearance since the businessman's arrest and bail in a porn-related case. Raj was arrested in July and was granted bail in September.

In pictures surfaced online, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were photographed visiting a temple in Himachal Pradesh. The couple wore matching yellow outfits – Raj wore a yellow kurta with a pair of white pyjamas whereas Shilpa dressed in a yellow salwar-kameez.

After seeking blessings at the temple, Raj and Shilpa exited the temple hand in hand. They were accompanied by security guards. A video of their visit also surfaced online.

Raj Kundra was named the key accused after he was arrested in a porn-related case in July. The businessman was accused of being involved in the production and streaming of adult videos. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. Last week, Raj deleted his social media accounts.

It seems like Raj accompanied Shilpa and their children, Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra to Dharamshala. Shilpa has been sharing glimpses of their trip since Saturday. However, Raj was not seen in the posts.

Shilpa is yet to comment on his arrest. In a sole post, shared on Instagram shortly after Raj was arrested, Shilpa maintained that she ‘will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice.’ “I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary,” she added.

“As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down,” Shilpa wrote.

“I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial,” she had said.

