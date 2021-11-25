Shilpa Shetty asks Kirron Kher to adopt her, gives Sikandar Kher a message: ‘I am taking the jewellery’

Shilpa Shetty shared a new behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the reality show India’s Got Talent, which she will judge alongside Kirron Kher and Badshah. In the clip, Shilpa zoomed in to focus on Kirron’s necklace and quipped, “Main shooting pe aati hoon sirf jewellery dekhne ke liye (I come to shoot only to check out the jewellery).”

“Main toh bol rahi hoon mujhe adopt kar lo. Sikandar thodi pehnega jewellery (I am telling you, please adopt me. Sikandar won’t wear jewellery),” Shilpa added, making a reference to Kirron’s son Sikandar Kher.

Kirron said that Sikandar might just end up wearing her jewellery if he has to. “The other day I told him. ‘I think I should sell some of my jewellery because tu toh shaadi nahi kar raha hai (You are not getting married)’. He said, ‘Don’t you do it, my wife will wear it.’ I said, ‘Either a wife or a daughter or daughter-in-law, you have to give me somebody,’” she added.

Shilpa appeared in the frame to give Sikandar a message. “Siku, I am taking the jewellery,” she joked. She then turned the camera towards Badshah and told him, “Would you like to say something? Do some of your ham acting.”

Badshah then imitated Amrish Puri, leaving everyone in splits. “India’s not got talent on the panel,” Shilpa joked before signing out.

India’s Got Talent marks Kirron’s return to the small screen after her cancer diagnosis. She was diagnosed with multiple myeloma--a type of blood cancer--a few months ago.

Kirron, who has been judging the show since it started in 2009, said in a statement, “India’s Got Talent has always been close to my heart! This being my ninth year with this prestigious talent reality show, returning as a jury member is a wonderful experience. It feels like I am coming back home.”