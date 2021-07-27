Shilpa Shetty broke down, fought with Raj Kundra during raid at home in porn case: report

Actor Shilpa Shetty fought with her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, during a raid at their home by the crime branch, Mumbai Police sources told ANI on Monday. She is said to have burst into tears during the argument and the team had to step in to calm her down. She also told the cops that she was not in the know of his actions.

Raj Kundra was arrested last week in connection with a porn racket and is currently in police custody. He is allegedly involved in the production and streaming of pornographic content through an app called Hotshots.

According to the sources, Shilpa was also questioned when the crime branch conducted a raid at Raj’s Mumbai home. “Shilpa was very upset after the interrogation. She and Kundra had a huge argument where she shouted and asked him what was the need of doing such a thing and why he did everything. The crime branch team had to intervene between the couple to pacify the actress,” the sources said. They added that Shilpa tearfully told the police that she was not aware of the contents of Raj’s app.

Sources said that Shilpa confronted Raj and told him that his actions resulted not only in the family name being besmirched but also cancellation of endorsements and financial losses. “She asked him what was the need of doing such things when they achieved a standing in society,” the Mumbai Police sources said.

According to the sources, Raj expected his arrest after nine others were arrested in the porn case in March and tried to cover his tracks. “Kundra had changed his phone in March so that no data can be recovered. When Crime Branch officials asked him about his old phone, he told them he threw it away. Police believe that the old phone contains many important pieces of evidence and is looking for it,” they said.

A financial auditor, appointed by the crime branch, is investigating Raj and Shilpa’s funds. “In the investigation, the Crime Branch has found transactions worth crores were done from the joint account of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. The Crime Branch suspects that the earnings from ‘Hotshots’ and ‘Bolly Fame’ app used to come into this account,” sources said, adding that there is an investigation into whether the money earned from the apps was being invested in bitcoins.

Raj was arrested last Monday in connection with a porn case. He has been booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. He has been remanded in police custody till July 27.

(With inputs from ANI)