Shilpa Shetty celebrates 47th birthday with husband Raj Kundra, fans joke 'bohot din baad dikhe'. Watch

Actor Shilpa Shetty turned 47 on Wednesday. Shilpa's upcoming film Nikamma's co-actors Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia planned a birthday surprise for her and organised a flash mob just outside her house. In another video shared from her birthday celebrations. Shilpa is seen cutting her birthday cake with husband Raj Kundra and their family members. Also Read: Raj Kundra returns to Twitter a year later with a message for Shilpa Shetty and the 'mean world'. See here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing an almost three-minute-long video, Shilpa wrote, “What a fab day. Thank you so much @abhimanyud @shirleysetia @sabbir24x7 @sonypicsfilmsin @sonypicturesin for this killer surprise and for making my birthday even more special. Dil Nikamma ho gaya. Thank you my darling #InstaFam & all my dear dear #FamClubs for sending in your wishes, messages, love, prayers, & blessings. Overwhelmed, humbled, and blessed. With Gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Shilpa is seen standing in her balcony, and actors Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia are seen dancing outside her house with a group of performers on the title track of their upcoming film Nikamma. Shilpa later goes down and cuts a birthday cake and thanks everyone. Shilpa's mother, Sunanda Shetty also joins them and feeds the actor a piece of cake as they pose for the camera.

In another clip shared by a paparazzo account, Shilpa is seen cutting her birthday cake wearing a black dress. Her husband Raj Kundra held her hand as she sliced the cake. Reacting to the video, one person took a dig at Raj and wrote, “Finally we can see the dark knight.” One person commented, “Didi is looking nice & jija ji bhout din badh dikhe (Our sister is looking nice but spotted brother-in-law after a long time).” While one said, “I am glad Raj showed his face today,” many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raj deleted his social media handles after his arrest last year. He got arrested in July 2021, for allegedly producing pornographic videos and streaming them through an app. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act. He later got out of the jail on bail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shilpa and Raj have been married since 2009 and have two children together -- son Viaan and daughter Samisha. Earlier, Raj wished her on Twitter. Sharing a picture of them, Raj wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday my soulmate. Love you eternally. My wish for you is that you continue. Continue to be who you are, to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness. Love this picture…True to your song…killer killer killer lagdi."

Shilpa is awaiting the release of her film Nikamma, which also stars Abhimanyu and Shirley. The movie is set to hit the theatres on June 17, and will be clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana's film Doctor G.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON