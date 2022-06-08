Raj Kundra returns to Twitter a year later with a message for Shilpa Shetty and the 'mean world'. See here

Actor Shilpa Shetty turned 47 on Wednesday. Shilpa's husband, Raj Kundra returned to Twitter and penned a heartfelt note for his wife. Sharing a fun picture with her, Raj called Shilpa his ‘soulmate’. Also Read: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra celebrate Christmas in Mussoorie with their kids and friends. See pics

Sharing the picture, Raj tweeted, “Happy Happy Birthday my soulmate. Love you eternally. My wish for you is that you continue. Continue to be who you are, to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness. Love this picture…True to your song…killer killer killer lagdi."

Raj Kundra wishes Shilpa Shetty on her birthday.

One fan wrote, “What a beautiful photo. You guys are adorable.” Complimenting Shilpa, another one said, “She stood by you through thick and thin. Happy Birthday Shilpa.” Pointing at Raj's Twitter comeback, one fan said, “Raj making a Social Media comeback with Shilpa’s birthday wish is the cutest thing in the internet," and another one wrote, “He came back to social media for her, I ship."

Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty also wished her on social media. Sharing a video, she wrote, “Happy birthday my Munki. In childhood we did not understand the gift wrapped up in a greater plan. Time has taught us about the bond of love and through that love we have chosen friendship. We have learned together sharing the good times and the bad. And no matter what there has always been love. Thankyou for being my mentor, my sister, my friend. I wish u everything that you have prayed for Munki and I love u soooooo much …big tight huggie."

Raj deleted his social media handles after his arrest last year. He got arrested in July 2021, for allegedly producing pornographic videos and streaming them through an app. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act. He later got out of the jail on bail.

Shilpa and Raj have been married since 2009 and have two children together -- son Viaan and daughter Samisha. Raj, in a 2018 interview, recalled how they met, and fell for each other. In the interview with Bollywood Now, he was asked how he met Shilpa Shetty. He said that they first met through her manager, just after she'd won Big Brother in the UK.

He added, “I'd like to say woh diya le ke mere peeche bhaagi (she ran after me) that you are the one I have to marry, but that would be lying. Main toh haath paer dho ke peeche padh gaya (I really chased her), once I knew there was a little inclination of friendliness or that she liked me.”

